Southern beats Grambling in home opener thanks to season high nine runs

BATON ROUGE, La. — Southern entered its eighth game of the 2021 season, but Friday was the first pitch at Lee-Hines field for the Jaguars this year. The Blue and Gold gave the home crowd a show to close out game one of the Jags’ series versus Grambling State.

Southern scored a season high nine runs, including five unanswered before the fifth inning, but once the game progressed into the middle frame, the Jags gave up four runs before closing out the top of the fifth.

The Jaguars answered with a two-run homer in the bottom of the frame, and Southern walked away with a 9-8 win.

The Jags continue the series against Grambling Saturday at 5 p.m.

Click the video provided for highlights of the win.