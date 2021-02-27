Southeastern rally falls short at No. 19-ranked Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. — Southeastern Louisiana scored six runs in the eighth inning, and threatened in the ninth, but ultimately came up short against No. 19-ranked Arizona, 13-11, Friday at Hi Corbett Field.

The Lions (3-2) scored a pair of runs in the first inning, taking an early lead over Arizona (4-2) falling behind and having to wipe out a sizeable deficit.

Evan Keller, Champ Artigues and Preston Faulkner open up the game with consecutive singles off Wildcat starting pitcher Chandler Murphy (1-0). Faulkner plated Keller and Artigues scored on Jacob Burke’s one-out single to right field.

Shaffer suffered the loss, allowing 10 runs – seven earned – in 3.2 innings pitched. He surrendered 10 hits and three walks, striking out four. He also hit a batter and threw a pair of wild pitches.

Burke was 4-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Garcia, Bryce Grizzaffi and Keller picked up two hits apiece for the Lions.

The series continues Saturday at 2 p.m. Junior right-hander Will Warren (1-0, 0.00) heads to the bump Saturday for the Lions opposite junior southpaw Garrett Irvin (0-0, 0.00) for Arizona.