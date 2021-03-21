Southeastern drops series finale to Incarnate Word

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Southeastern Louisiana (12-8, 5-3) dropped the Southland Conference series finale to Incarnate Word, 5-3, Sunday at Sullivan Field as a late comeback attempt fell short.

Three-straight doubles by UIW (8-5, 5-3) to open the eighth spoiled a career-long outing by starting pitcher Brennan Stuprich, giving the Cardinals a 4-3 lead. They tacked on one more in the inning for insurance.

Reliever Steve Hayward (1-3) earned the win with 1.2 innings of scoreless relief. Michael Garza earned his second save of the season, stranding a pair of runners while working a scoreless ninth.

Stuprich (1-1) allowed five runs – four earned – in seven innings of work. The freshman from Kenner, Louisiana was saddled with the loss after scattering seven hits, one walk and hit a pair of batters, striking out five.

Keller (3-for-5) turned in his sixth multi-hit performance of the past two weeks, extending his hitting streak to eight games.