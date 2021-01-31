SEC eager to change perception league is down in stretch run

Tennessee forward E.J. Anosike, forward Uros Plavsic and guard Josiah-Jordan James, from left, celebrate after Tennessee defeated Kansas in an NCAA college basketball game in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (Caitie McMekin/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, Pool)



KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rick Barnes has a message for anyone wanting to count out the Southeastern Conference this season. Not so fast.

His 18th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers routed No. 15 Kansas 80-61 Saturday night, clinching a 5-4 win in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

It’s just the second time the SEC has won this non-conference showdown created as a chance at improving resumes in late January and a bit of an NCAA Tournament preview.

Barnes says winning the challenge is great for the league and could help change the narrative about the conterence.

The SEC has struggled while the Big 12 and Big 10 are considered the nation’s best men’s basketball conferences.