NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 22: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints congratulates Cameron Jordan #94 of the New Orleans Saints in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 22, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Sean Payton had a conference call with local media Tuesday. Among the subjects was the club’s recent playoff disappointments and Vikings rookie receiver Justin Jefferson of LSU and Destrehan high school.

The Saints host the Vikings Christmas Day at 3:30 pm.