NINE STRAIGHT: Tulane Shuts Out Memphis in Game Three, 5-0

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Tulane University baseball team (20-13; 9-1 AAC) jumped out to an early lead over the University of Memphis (12-24; 2-1) and never looked back, as it captured its ninth straight win Saturday afternoon at FedEx Park.

The Green Wave’s current nine-game winning streak is tied for the longest in the Travis Jewett era.

The Green Wave’s shutout victory over Memphis marked the first time since 2018 that Tulane had held a league opponent scoreless (Houston, 2-0). Tulane’s shutout over the Tigers also marked the second time this season the Green Wave have held an opponent scoreless.

In addition, the win moved Tulane to 9-1 in league play for the first time in program history.

Tulane once again received a strong starting pitching effort to propel the Green Wave to their sixth straight win over Memphis this season. Redshirt junior Donovan Benoit took the ball for the Green Wave and struck out a career-high 11 batters, walked one and scattered six hits.

Benoit was in complete control throughout the game as he retired 11 batters in-a-row. He also struck out five straight batters at one point in the game, as Memphis failed to put a runner in scoring position until the sixth inning.

Offensively, Tulane finished the game with nine hits, two doubles, a home run and one triple. Sophomore Collin Burns, freshman Bennett Lee and junior Trevor Minder all collected two hits on the afternoon. In addition, both Burns and Lee extended their hitting streaks to 16 and 15 games, respectively.

The Green Wave opened the scoring in the first inning, as Burns led off the game with a solo home run over the right field wall. Burns’ solo shot was his third home run of the series.

Tulane stuck again in the second thanks to an RBI single by sophomore Jared Hart which plated freshman Chase Engelhard, who led off the inning with a walk. Engelhard then moved into scoring position after he stole second.

The Green Wave added to their lead in the sixth as they scored a pair of runs. Redshirt freshman Simon Baumgardt and junior Luis Aviles both drove in runs in the frame. Tulane added another run in the seventh thanks to an RBI single by Burns which scored Minder from third. Minder led off the inning with a triple down the right field line.

UP NEXT

Tulane concludes its series with Memphis on Sunday. The first pitch set for 1 p.m. inside FedEx Park. The game will be aired live on ESPN+. Fans can also listen live on the radio by tuning into WRBH 88.3 FM.

{Press release courtesy of Tulane Athletics}