Next signal caller up: Brennan not likely to play vs South Carolina

It appears that either true freshman quarterback TJ Finley or Max Johnson will start their first game as LSU Tigers Saturday night in Baton Rouge against South Carolina.

Wednesday, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said that starting quarterback Myles Brennan is very questionable for the game with a lower body injury. The Athletic reported that the injury is a torn abdominal muscle.

“I don’t know if Myles is going to be able to play,” Orgeron said on the SEC teleconference Wednesday morning.

Brennan has thrown for 1,112 yards this season, tied for 18th in the Football Bowl Subdivision. His 11 TD passes are tied for 10th.