LSU Track and Field announces indoor schedule

Arkansas’ Janeek Brown, left, edges out LSU’s Tonea Marshall, center, and Southern California’s Chanel Brissett, right, to win the women’s 100 hurdles during the NCAA outdoor track and field championships in Austin, Texas, Saturday, June 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

BATON ROUGE – LSU track and field head coach Dennis Shaver announced the 2021 indoor schedule that his team will be partaking in this season on Tuesday. It features seven regular-season meets before postseason action gets going in late February.

LSU will have three home meets during the indoor season and it all gets started with the LSU Purple Tiger meet on January 16. LSU will also host the Louisiana Invitational (January 29) and LSU Twilight (February 19). Due to COVID-19 concerns, the general public will not be allowed entry into Carl Maddox Fieldhouse at any of the three home meets.

LSU will travel to Fayetteville, Ark., four times during the indoor season with two trips in the regular season – Razorback Invitational (January 22) and Tyson Invitational (February 12-13) – followed by two additional return trips for the SEC Championships (February 25-27) and NCAA Championships (March 12-13).

The Tigers will also compete at the Charlie Thomas Invitational in Bryan-College Station, Texas, on February 6, and a select group of athletes will travel to Nashville for the Music City Challenge on February 13.

(Press release provided by LSU Athletics).