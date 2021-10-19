LSU students express mixed emotions as Coach O announces split with the Tigers

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) —Students on LSU’s campus are sharing a pool of emotions after LSU Football Coach Ed Orgeron announced he is leaving the Tigers.

“He’s been a big part of my four years at LSU,” said Morgan Brown, LSU senior.

Brown said she wasn’t surprised that Coach O is leaving the Tigers, but his legacy will always be a big part of her time at the university.

“Coach [Orgeron] was the only coach I knew and so I really liked what he did for us for the national championship,” she said.

Some students believe a new football coach will negatively change the atmosphere at LSU.

Freshman Aidan Nugent said Coach O is a big reason why he chose to come to the university.

“I think it’s a bad idea and it’s a bad move for LSU,” said Nugent. “I don’t like it, it feels like an excuse to rebrand the team. The whole offense is going to change because the new coach might have new ideas.”

On the other hand, some students are ready for new beginnings.

“I’m looking for some more wins. I mean I have nothing against him, but I just like seeing wins,” said Trey Chaders, LSU junior.

Jaylan Ackles is planning on walking on the team next football season, but he was hoping to do that alongside Coach O.

“I was looking forward to being coached by Coach O. That’s just what you think of when you think of LSU football,” he said.

Coach O will part ways at the end of the 2021 season.