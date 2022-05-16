Stockton, Calif. – The LSU men’s golf’s team opened the NCAA Stockton Regional by shooting a 1-under 287 on Monday at The Reserve at Spanos Park. The Tigers were one of six teams to shoot under par during the first round of NCAA play out in Stockton.

Live Scoring

The 1-under 287 has LSU in a tie for fifth, which is a solid placing after 18 holes of play. The top five teams from the 14-team Stockton Regional will advance to the NCAA Championship May 27 through June 1 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Stanford (-10), Arizona State (-9), Denver (-7), BYU (-4) all are ahead of the Tigers. Liberty also shot a 1-under 287 on the first day of play as well.

Cohen Trolio put in a strong performance in his first showing of NCAA postseason golf as he shot a 2-under 70, four birdie round that saw him end the day tied for 10th place. Nicholas Arcement trailed his teammate by only one stroke as he turned in a 1-under 71 scorecard to finish the day tied in 19th position.

Drew Doyle and Trey Winstead were the final scores counted in the round as they both shot 1-over 73s to sit tied for 37th position. The final Tiger in action was Garrett Barber, who shot a 2-over 74 to end the round tied in 48th place.

Up Next

The second round of the Stockton Regional starts Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. CT. LSU is paired with BYU and Liberty and will once again tee off from the 10th hole.

(LSU Athletics Press Release)