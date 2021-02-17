LSU Baseball Opener Postponed Until Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. — Due to team travel issues related to the inclement weather throughout the nation, LSU Baseball has adjusted its schedule for the Tigers’ opening weekend in Alex Box Stadium.

LSU will open the season at 1 p.m. CT on Saturday versus Air Force. The Tigers will meet Notre Dame at 12 p.m. on Sunday, and LSU will face Louisiana Tech at 6:30 p.m. CT on Monday.

All three games may be heard on the LSU Sports Radio Network, and they may be viewed online on SEC Network +.

Air Force, Notre Dame and Louisiana Tech will also play each other in a round-robin format over the weekend. Those games not involving LSU will not be open to the general public.

In addition, the Southern at LSU game originally scheduled for Tuesday, February 23, has been moved to Wednesday, March 3, at 6:30 p.m. in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Below is the updated schedule for the opening weekend:

LSU Baseball Games This Weekend

Saturday, February 20 – Air Force at LSU, 1 p.m. CT

Sunday, February 21 – Notre Dame at LSU, 12 p.m. CT

Monday, February 22 – Louisiana Tech at LSU, 6:30 p.m. CT

Other Scheduled Games at Alex Box Stadium This Weekend (not open to the general public)

Friday, February 19 – Air Force vs. Notre Dame, 12 p.m. CT

Saturday, February 20 – Notre Dame vs. Louisiana Tech, 5 p.m. CT

Sunday, February 21 – Louisiana Tech vs. Air Force, 11 a.m. CT

{Press Release courtesy of LSU Athletics}