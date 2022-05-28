HOOVER, Ala. – Kentucky left-hander Tyler Bosma threw a no-hitter for six innings on Saturday as the Wildcats posted a 7-2 SEC Tournament win over LSU at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

Kentucky (33-25) advanced to Saturday night’s semifinal round against Tennessee, while LSU (38-20) was eliminated from the tournament.

The Tigers are expected to receive a bid on Monday to play in the 64-team NCAA Tournament. The teams and regional host sites for the tournament will be announced at 11 a.m. CT Monday on ESPN2.

“We’re excited to move on to the NCAA Tournament,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “I’m proud of our team for putting ourselves in position to be in the NCAA field. We’ve had a good overall season, but we didn’t play well today. We’ll be ready to go next Friday (for the first regional game).

“I’m not pleased with today, but it’s time to move on, so we’ll either get ready to play at home or we’ll get ready to get on a bus or a plane on Wednesday and go to work.”

Bosma (4-3) had not allowed a hit through the first six innings of the game until catcher Tyler McManus tripled in the top of the seventh to score first baseman Tre’ Morgan, who had reached on an error to lead off the frame.

McManus scored on a sacrifice fly by designated hitter Gavin Dugas, narrowing Kentucky’s lead to 7-2. Relievers Wyatt Hudepohl and Daniel Harper combined to pitch the final three innings of the game, allowing no runs on one hit.

Bosma was charged with two runs – one earned – in his six innings of work, allowing one hit with two walks and 10 strikeouts.

The Wildcats scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning against LSU starter Jacob Hasty (2-1). Second baseman Daniel Harris provided an RBI single and later scored on a Hasty wild pitch.

Hasty work just 0.1 inning and was charged with two runs on two hits with three walks and one strikeout.

Kentucky extended its lead to 3-0 when first baseman Jacob Plastiak homered against LSU reliever Eric Reyzelman in the bottom of the third. The Wildcats added two more runs in the fourth inning as leftfielder Hunter Jump delivered a sacrifice fly and third baseman Chase Estep contributed an RBI groundout.

The Wildcats increased the advantage to 7-0 in the fifth, as rightfielder Adam Fogel homered against reliever Bryce Collins, and Jump lined a run-scoring single off of reliever Trey Shaffer.

(LSU Media Press Release)