Lady Lions Fall 3-0 at UCA

CONWAY, Ark. — Abby Gibson scored two goals for Central Arkansas asthe Southeastern Louisiana women’ soccer team lost 3-0 to UCA Friday night at the Bill Stephens Track and Soccer Complex.

Southeastern (1-1 Southland) was led by Makenzie Maher and Megan Gordon with two shots each. Gibson led UCA with four shots.

Next up, the Lady Lions will travel south to take on Northwestern State (5-0, 3-0 Southland) Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. at the Lady Demon Soccer Complex in Natchitoches, Louisiana.

The Lady Demons defeated Houston Baptist 2-0 Friday night and have outscored opponents 10-1 in their first five matches.