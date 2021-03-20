Lady Lions clinch Southland volleyball tourney bid as win streak reaches 7

HAMMOND, La. — Southeastern Louisiana clinched a spot in the Southland Conference Tournament with a win over Incarnate Word, 26-24, 16-25, 25-19, 25-16, Saturday at the University Center, extending its winning streak to seven.

The Lady Lions (10-3, 8-2 Southland) started off slowly but finished strong, pulling away from UIW (4-8, 4-6 Southland) down the stretch. Southeastern’s offense took over in the second half of the match, hitting .244 in the third set and .379 in the final set.

Kailin Newsome led all players in both kills (18) and digs (19). The freshman from Houston, Texas recorded her eighth consecutive double-double and her ninth overall this season, establishing a new career-high in digs.

Southeastern, which has guaranteed itself a winning season for the first time in nearly two decades and a spot in the conference tournament for the second time in as many seasons, could finish the regular season anywhere from first to seventh.

With a little help, the Lady Lions could claim a share of the conference title. In addition to winning out, Southeastern would need both Sam Houston and SFA to lose one of their final two matches.

Southeastern finishes out the regular season on the road with matches at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against UNO in New Orleans, Louisiana and 12 p.m. Saturday against Central Arkansas in Conway, Arkansas.

The 2020-21 Southland Conference Volleyball Tournament is slated for March 31-April 3 at the Dugan Wellness Center on the campus of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.