Tulane runs on the field before an NCAA college football game against Memphis in New Orleans, La., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

CINCINNATI (WGNO) — That big Thanksgiving feast will be followed by a big matchup in college football on Friday (Nov. 25) as the No. 19 Tulane Greenwave travel to Ohio to take on the No. 21 Cincinnati Bearcats, and WGNO is bringing the big game to the Big Easy with just a click on your remote!

Watch LIVE on WGNO as the Willie Fritz Green Wave compete to make their first-ever appearance at an AAC title game. Both teams are 6-1 in conference play and 9-2 overall headed into the game.

The Wave has an 11-7 record against the Bearcats dating back more than a century when Tulane defeated Cincinnati 6-0 in 1909 in New Orleans.

The simplest way to explain it, as Fritz said in an interview this week, is that if the Green Wave beat Cincinnati, they will host the AAC Championship game at Yulman Stadium on Saturday, December 3. Catch all the action beginning at 11 a.m.

Follow us on social media! Facebook Twitter Instagram TikTok WGNO Sports @WGNOSports @WGNOSports @WGNOSports @WGNOSports Friday Night Football @FNFwgno @FNFwgno

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.