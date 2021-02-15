Giaratano first Lady Lion to earn Southland honors this season

FRISCO, Texas — A pair of standout performances from Ponchatoula native Hailey Giaratano has earned the Southeastern Louisiana sophomore the Southland Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week award.

Giaratano is the first Lady Lion to claim the honor presented by Hercules Tires this season.

Former Ponchatoula Green Wave star paced SLU in scoring in both of its Southland Conference victories. She scored a career-high 22 points in Saturday’s 82-63 victory over Nicholls, ending a streak of six-straight SLU losses to the Colonels.

Hailey Giaratano | Courtesy Southeastern Louisiana University sports information

Giaratano added 14 points and dished out a game-high five assists to help the Lady Lions to a 68-67 victory over Sam Houston on Wednesday, allowing SLU to complete a series sweep of the Bearkats for the first time since the 2003-04 season.

In her first season as a starter, Giaratano is among Southland leaders in scoring (11.5 ppg, 15th), three-point field goal percentage (42.6, 2nd) and three-point field goals per game (1.5, 8th).

Honorable mentions this week also included Divine Tanks, McNeese; Dionjhae Thomas, New Orleans; Chelsea Cain, Nicholls.

2020-21 Southland Women’s Basketball Players of the Week

Nov. 30 – Amber Leggett, Sam Houston

Dec. 7 – Anna McLeod, Abilene Christian

Dec. 14 – Anna McLeod, Abilene Christian

Dec. 21 – Alyssa Adams, Abilene Christian

Dec. 28 – Zya Nugent, Stephen F. Austin

Jan. 4 – Chelsea Cain, Nicholls

Jan. 11 – Alyssa Adams, Abilene Christian

Jan. 18 – Amber Leggett, Sam Houston

Jan. 25 – Amber Leggett, Sam Houston

Feb. 1 – Stephanie Visscher, Stephen F. Austin

Feb. 8 – Amber Leggett, Sam Houston

Feb. 15 – Hailey Giaratano, Southeastern Louisiana