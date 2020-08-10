Editorial: College Football and the Virus: what has changed in the last week?

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA – JUNE 10: A view of a locked gate outside of Clemson Memorial Stadium on the campus of Clemson University on June 10, 2020 in Clemson, South Carolina. The campus remains open in a limited capacity due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Mid-American Conference, yes the MAC, touched off a firestorm last week when it cancelled the 2020 fall college football season.

Immediately, speculation followed suit that Power 5 leagues would do the same.

What could happen is that some leagues play, and others do not. One national report Monday had the Pac-12 and the Big 10 announcing Tuesday that there would be no football in the fall in both leagues.

So, what’s changed? Was there any new data or research that forced the MAC’s hand? It doesn’t appear to be so. The league made its decision. So, be it.

But, that doesn’t mean every league should follow suit. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has organized a coalition of star players who say they want to play this fall.

My feeling? Play this fall, or don’t play at all.

Spring football would be a disaster. Is the Big 10 really going to start a season in February, at the peak of flu season? What a great atmosphere. Ohio State in the Horseshoe against Michigan State on February 15th. Temperature 15 degrees at kickoff. Please.

In the meantime, the debate over when or if college football will play is an interesting study as to how different parts of the country perceive the virus. The midwest and the west coast have a different view of the world than the south.

In the south, college football is paramount. And, the last thing the SEC wants to do is cancel the season.

If the season is shelved, it shouldn’t be because the Mid-American Conference decided they weren’t going to play football.