ED-itorial: ‘Alleva wanted to fire Miles in 2013’

The report on LSU’s alleged mishandling of sexual assault cases and numerous Title IX violations was released by the school Friday.



An independent firm filed the voluminous report – and some of the revelations are stunning.

One, that then Director of Athletics Joe Alleva wanted to fire football coach Les Miles in the spring of 2013 for insubordination and inappropriate behavior regarding female student workers.

And, witnesses told the law firm Husch Blackwell that when it came to student workers in the football office, Miles wanted blondes – not brunettes.

The report also said that despite at least four alleged incidents of sexual misconduct, former running back Derrius Guice was never subject to disciplinary procedures.

The report also said in December of 2017 – while Guice was at the state football championships at the superdome – he aggressively sexually harassed a 70-year-old Superdome security guard.

Stunning stuff.