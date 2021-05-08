Delgado claims 2021 NJCAA Region XXIII Title with 5-1 win over Baton Rouge

NEW ORLEANS – Delgado defeated Baton Rouge Community College 5-1 Saturday to claim the 2021 NJCAA Region XXIII Championship at “Rags” Scheuermann Field at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium.

Back-to-back doubles by Brayden Jobert and Ethan Lege and a groundout by Jacob Singletary plated the Dolphins’ first two runs in the first and Delgado never looked back. Jobert added to the lead with a solo homerun to lead off the third inning. In the fifth, Ethan Lege reached on a single and scored on Jacob Singletary’s RBI single for a fourth Dolphin run.

Baton Rouge’s Parker Autry scored a run on a sacrifice fly in the sixth for the Bears’ sole run of the game. Brennan Lambert led off Delgado’s eighth frame with a walk, stole second, advanced on a walk, and scored on a groundout by Josh Alexander for the Dolphins’ fifth and final run of the game. Starting pitcher Hunter Draper earned his sixth win of the season on the mound, pitching six innings and striking out six. Carson Lore secured the save pitching by the final three scoreless innings in relief.

With the win, Delgado secures its eleventh consecutive Region XXIII Division I crown and the program’s fourteenth region title in the past fifteen seasons (the 2020 postseason was cancelled as a result of the pandemic) as well as the subsequent berth in the NJCAA South Central District championship to be hosted by the Region II champion in Oklahoma on May 21-23.

{Press release courtesy of Delgado Athletics}