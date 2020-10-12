Coach O: Changes coming to LSU defense

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 26: Head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers walks on the field prior to the start of a NCAA football game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Tiger Stadium on September 26, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said fixing the LSU defensive issues won’t be easy, but it won’t be hard, either.

“It is somewhere in-between,” said Orgeron at his Monday zoom meeting with media.

LSU allowed 45 points in a loss at Missouri Saturday.

Orgeron said LSU will simplify its defensive plan. “If we can only play one defense, and one coverage that is what we will play,” said Orgeron.

Orgeron hinted at personnel changes, saying LSU has to play bigger defensive lineman.

LSU plays at Florida Saturday at 2:30 pm central time.

LSU is 71st in the country in total defense, allowing 494.7 yards per game. Ironically, Florida is 72nd.