Burke blast backs Warren in Lion win

HAMMOND, La. — Right-hander Will Warren kept the Troy bats in lockdown and freshman Jacob Burke provided an offensive explosion as Southeastern Louisiana defeated the Trojans, 7-1, Saturday at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field.

Burke’s fourth-inning grand slam capped a six-run inning for the Lions (6-4), giving Warren (2-0) all the support he would need as the junior from Brandon, Mississippi allowed one unearned run in seven innings of work.

Burke (2-for-3) and Preston Faulkner (2-for-4) picked up a pair of hits each for Southeastern.

The series concludes Sunday at 1 p.m.

Freshman right-hander Brennan Stuprich (0-0, 5.40) draws the starting nod for the Lions in the finale opposite sophomore right-hander Bay Witcher (2-0, 1.38).