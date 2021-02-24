Southern waiting to name starting quarterback

BATON ROUGE, La. — “I don’t think the hurricane has tilted us to get us leaning one way or another, but ESPN3 or come on out to Alabama State, you’ll have a great shot at watching who’s going be that starting quarterback. That was a good try though.”

Southern head football coach Dawson Odums didn’t budge when asked who would be the starting quarterback, during his opening presser of the spring regular season. Finding out who the starting signal caller will be has become the eighth world wonder, and Odums made sure no one found out Tuesday afternoon.

“As I already informed our players, if they get one question about the quarterback position, their interview is over so please be on alert,” Odums said.

The media behaved, and the player interviews were successful, but on a serious note, Southern lost critical practice time last week due to the winter storm, pushing back the quarterback evaluation. Odums will use the remaining days to let the competition playout.

“I think we have an idea. We have three guys that have been very good at that position, and we’re going to see. I think as we get closer to Thursday, I think it’ll work itself out.”

