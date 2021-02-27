COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Louisiana-Lafayette, La. Tech win; UL-Monroe does not

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Theo Akwuba registered 13 points and seven rebounds as Louisiana-Lafayette edged past Arkansas-Little Rock 66-61.
Ben Coupet Jr. led the Trojans with 18 points.
Ledoux scores 25 to lead Louisiana Tech past Rice 101-57
Kalob Ledoux had a season-high 25 points as Louisiana Tech easily beat Rice 101-57 in Ruston.
Cameron Sheffield led the Owls with 17 points.
Small scores 17 to lead Texas St by Louisiana- Monroe 58-49
Isiah Small registered 17 points and seven rebounds as Texas State beat Louisiana-Monroe 58-49 in San Marcos, Texas.
The Bobcats are undefeated in three games against the Warhawks this season.