COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Louisiana-Lafayette, La. Tech win; UL-Monroe does not

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – MARCH 12: The basket and the arena sit unused after the announcement of the cancellation of the SEC Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena on March 12, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. The tournament has been cancelled due to the growing concern about the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). The NCAA tournament has also been cancelled. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Theo Akwuba registered 13 points and seven rebounds as Louisiana-Lafayette edged past Arkansas-Little Rock 66-61.

Ben Coupet Jr. led the Trojans with 18 points.

Ledoux scores 25 to lead Louisiana Tech past Rice 101-57

Kalob Ledoux had a season-high 25 points as Louisiana Tech easily beat Rice 101-57 in Ruston.

Cameron Sheffield led the Owls with 17 points.

Small scores 17 to lead Texas St by Louisiana- Monroe 58-49

Isiah Small registered 17 points and seven rebounds as Texas State beat Louisiana-Monroe 58-49 in San Marcos, Texas.

The Bobcats are undefeated in three games against the Warhawks this season.

Popular

Latest News

More News