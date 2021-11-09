College hoops wrap: Tulane men and women defeat Southeastern, LSU women and men start fast

LSU transfer Jalen Cook lived up to his billing.

Cook, in his Tulane debut, scored 28 points in 30 minutes, before fouling out in Tulane’s 70-67 season opening win Tuesday night over the Southeastern Lions.

Earlier in the day, the Tulane women, down 4 at the half, went on a 13-0 run in the third quarter, to pull away from the Lions, 70-67.

In Baton Rouge, Darius Days scored 27 points in 21 minutes as the Tigers routed UL-Monroe 101-39. In an 11 am start, LSU’s women routed Nicholls 82-40 in the debut of new head coach Kim Mulkey.

In Oxford, Mississippi, Derek St Hilaire had 21 points in 27 minutes, but the Privateers lost their opener to the Rebels, 82-61.