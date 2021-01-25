College Football-Best Six LSU Players to Play in Super Bowl

BATON ROUGE, La. — Six former LSU players – the most of any team in college football – will play in Super Bowl LV when the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, February 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.



The six Tigers on Super Bowl rosters are split evenly with three LSU players on each squad. The Chiefs feature All-Pro defensive back Tyrann Mathieu along with running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrell Williams, while linebackers Devin White and Kevin Minter and running back Leonard Fournette are on Tampa Bay’s roster.



LSU’s six Super Bowl participants rank No. 1 among all college football programs and are two more than any other school. Iowa, Clemson and Michigan follow with four players in the game.



It’s also the 20th consecutive year – tied with Georgia for the longest streak in the SEC – that LSU will be represented in the NFL’s biggest game. LSU streak of Super Bowl appearances started in 2002 when Kevin Faulk played in the game. Faulk, who now serves as LSU’s running backs coach, holds the LSU record for most Super Bowl appearances with five, all of which came with the New England Patriots. Faulk won three Super Bowl rings during his 13-year NFL career, the most of any player in school history.



LSU Players on active Super Bowl rosters:

Kansas City Chiefs

S Tyrann Mathieu

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

RB Darrel Williams



Tampa Bay Buccaneers

RB Leonard Fournette

LB Devin White

LB Kevin Minter

{Courtesy: lsusports.net}