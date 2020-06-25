College athletes using platform to address social issues

FILE – In this Dec. 11, 2016, file photo, former New Orleans Saints and University of Mississippi running back Deuce McAllister leaves Orleans Parish Criminal District Court after the verdict in the Cardell Hayes murder trial in New Orleans. McAllister was part of group of student-athletes in the late 1990s who helped push administrators into largely eliminating the Confederate flag from Ole Miss football games. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman, File)

FILE – In this Nov. 23, 2019, file photo, Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill plays against Abilene Christian in an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss. Mississippi State’s All-Southeastern Conference running back Kylin Hill recently took to Twitter to make his strong feelings known about the Mississippi state flag, which has the Confederate battle emblem in the top left corner. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

FILE – In this Dec. 2, 2003, file photo, newly hired Mississippi State head football coach Sylvester Croom gestures during a press conference in Starkville, Miss. Croom, who became the first Black head football coach in SEC history when he was hired by Mississippi State, said the NCAA’s recent trend toward making it easier for athletes to transfer schools and gain immediate eligibility has helped them find their voice.(AP Photo/Rogelio Solis, File)

Running back Deuce McAllister was part of a group of student-athletes in the late 1990s who helped push administrators at Mississippi into largely eliminating the Confederate flag from Ole Miss football games.

More than 20 years later, a new generation of college players is pushing for more social progress around the NCAA.

One of the potential changes is to the Mississippi state flag, which includes the Confederate emblem. College athletes throughout the country have been using their platforms to address racial injustice and social issues.

The trend has the potential to lead to rapid change on campuses.