Coaches react to 2020 Prep Classic venue change

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Tuesday afternoon, the LHSAA and Executive Director Eddie Bonine announced that the 2020 Prep Football Classic will be moving from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans to Northwestern State University.

News that comes as a surprise to championship contenders in their respected classes, including Bryce Brown and the Edna Karr Cougars.

Karr has played in the Class 4A State Championship game 9 out of the last 10 years in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

When Head Football Coach Bryce Brown heard news of the venue chance he says it took him by surprise, but understands the decision.

“I was surprised but you know everything happens for a reason. I’m pretty sure it was to keep the integrity of the state championship going. Maybe it was something that the Superdome couldn’t accommodate because of the rising COVID numbers or if it’s something they wanted to outdoors instead of indoors. So, I’m pretty sure it was something like that. I know Mr. Bonine made the best decision for the student-athletes,” says Edna Karr Head Football Coach Bryce Brown.

The Cougars have a few more hurdles to overcome before playing for their fifth consecutive state championship, starting Friday night with Eunice.