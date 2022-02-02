NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — We’ve all heard the talk that former Saints Head Coach Sean Payton may get into broadcasting. WGNO’s Kenny Lopez spoke with Coach Payton’s daughter, Meghan, to get an idea of her dad’s possible plans.

“I thought the time was right for me,” Coach Sean Payton said in a press conference announcing his retirement.

“He’s given his all to the Saints and the City for so long. If now is the time, we are right there behind him,” Meghan Payton said.

Former Saints Coach Sean Payton’s daughter Meghan is cheering on her dad and his decision to step down.

“It was kind of hard and weird for my brother and I to hear but at the same time, it is our dad. We want to be very supportive,” she said.

She wants to show him the same kind of loving and coaching he’s given all her life.

“One thing he told me when I was headed for college, six years ago, he said, find what you love, do it well, work hard at it,” she said.

Those are all things Meghan said he truly did while working for the Super Bowl-winning Saints, but now it is a new era.

So what is next for her dad?

“I think there are a couple of ways he could go, but right now he’s good with the un-comfortability of not knowing what the next chapter is. I do think he could be really good at TV. He’s a storyteller, one thing a lot of people don’t know is that he’s hilarious. Maybe one day he gets back into coaching. I don’t think he knows and he’s OK with that now. I want him to do what is fulfilling and happy for him,” she said.

Now that her dad is retiring she said that it will be nice to spend some more time with him and she will feel less guilty about texting or calling too much during a football season.

“We are still emotionally processing that this is it for us in New Orleans for now,” she said. She went on to say that New Orleans will always be “home.”

Meghan’s boyfriend Christopher Titone was one of the writers on the hit Netflix film, “Home Team,” which is loosely based on what Sean Payton did during his suspension from the Saints because of Bounty Gate. The movie was number one on Netflix this past weekend.

Here’s the full interview between WGNO’s Kenny Lopez and Meghan Payton: