Coach Reid and Chiefs in position to break records in divisional round

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs start their push to defend their Super Bowl title when they host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
A win on Sunday will get the team that much closer to a spot in the championship, but it would also break several records for the franchise and for head coach Andy Reid.
With a victory over the Browns, the Chiefs would become the first AFC team to ever host three consecutive conference championship games and the second team in either conference to do it.
The first? Reid’s Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC from 2002 to 2004.
During that run, the Eagles lost twice and made it to the Super Bowl once in 2004, where they eventually lost to the New England Patriots.
A win for Reid also brings his personal total to 16 as a head coach, tying him with Pro Football Hall of Famer Chuck Noll for fifth overall. It would be his sixth win in the postseason with Kansas City, which extends the franchise record.
A fourth consecutive playoff win would also be a club record.
Individual players are inching toward breaking some records, too.
Travis Kelce – Tight End
Travis Kelce currently holds the franchise record for postseason receiving touchdowns with six. One more would tie him for first all-time amongst tight ends with Dave Casper (7) and Vernon Davis (7). Kelce (52) also needs just 9 more receptions to pass Brent Jones (61) for the most postseason receptions by a tight end in NFL history.
Sammy Watkins and Tyreek Hill – Wide Receivers
Sammy Watkins (464) sits 18 yards away from surpassing Otis Taylor (481) for second-most postseason reception yards in franchise history. Tyreek Hill is not far behind with 441 receiving yards in his playoff career. Four receptions would move Watkins past Taylor and J.J. Birden on that leaderboard into third in franchise history.
Patrick Mahomes – Quarterback
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is no stranger to breaking records on a consistent basis, is 24 passing yards away from the most in franchise postseason history passing Len Dawson (1,474).
If a franchise record isn’t enough, 207 passing yards would move him into fourth overall for most postseason passing yards in the first four years of a career. He needs 854 yards throughout this post season to pass Seattle’s Russell Wilson for most all-time in the first four years of a career.
The Super Bowl MVP is four passing touchdowns away from breaking the record for most touchdown passes in the first four years of a career all time. He currently sits tied with Dan Marino with 13, trailing Kurt Warner (15) and Wilson (16).