Coach O’s career comes full circle as LSU fights for bowl eligibility

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — Despite the tumultuous 2021 season, LSU could still become bowl eligible, but the Bayou Bengals will have to win two of their final three games. The first team down the bowl game path will be Arkansas, the same school where head coach Ed Orgeron began his coaching career.

“I made $25 every two weeks. That was my check. I lived in the dormitory, and remember going. You get to eat so I go and eat. Then, I walk there on a Saturday morning, and I saw something white, a big bowl of white stuff. I ask my partner. I said ‘what is that?’ He said ‘that’s gravy.’ I said nuh-uh. Gravy ain’t white where I’m from,” Orgeron laughingly recalled.

While reminiscing on his time with the Razorbacks in the late 80s, becoming bowl eligible would mean the Tigers finished with at least a .500 record, and playing a game beyond the regular season finale has been motivation for the Purple and Gold.

“Mean a lot. I think it would mean a lot, and it starts with Arkansas. I think that these guys want to keep on playing. I think it’s good for the team. I think it’s good for the younger guys to have 15 extra practices. There’s a lot of guys with the skills we can get better at. I think it would be good for everybody…as long as it has blue water and white beaches,” Coach O grinned.

Click the video for more on the story.