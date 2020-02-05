Coach O on Brady’s replacement: We have other guys to interview

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said the replacement for passing game coordinator Joe Brady could come from the NFL, and that he is not rushing the process to make a hire.

LSU opens spring practice in early March.

In the meantime, Orgeron said Wednesday at his national signing day press conference, that he has other coaches to interview.

LSU added three in the late signing period, but still has three scholarships open. Orgeron said having six scholarships open for the February signing period is "too many."

"We are always looking for offensive lineman," said Orgeron.

LSU missed out on five star defensive lineman Jordan Burch, who stayed home and signed with the University of South Carolina.