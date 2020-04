BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) – Former LSU QB Joe Burrow was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night.

Burrow joins Cam Newton as the only quarterbacks since 1967 to be drafted #1 in the NFL Draft after winning both the Heisman Trophy and National Championship.

LSU football coach Ed Orgeron offered his congratulations to the Bengals for drafting Burrow #1 overall:

Yes, he did say Geaux Tigers.