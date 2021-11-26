Coach Napier addresses latest coaching rumors

There really isn’t a hotter name in college coaching right now, than that of Louisiana Head Football Coach Billy Napier.

The 4th year head coach of the Ragin Cajuns has earned high praise for his time in Lafayette, LA. Napier is quick to point out everytime the topic comes up, no praise would be possible without the help of his coaches, staff and the effort of the players.

But, as numerous power five jobs come available, his name continues to be associated with many of those positions. Most notable: Florida, and LSU along with TCU, and Virginia Tech.

In numerous media availabilities, Napier always points to the people around him, and the team’s success. And humbly deflects the answer putting focus on the team’s success instead of his own.

On Wednesday, Napier did that again. This time he was asked if the coaching job rumors feel different this time, as opposed to the ones in previous years.

He simple answered, “It just comes with the territory. Now, and in the past, if you are doing something well, players are getting recognized, coaches are getting recognize. Heck we got a Broyles award finalist, we got offensive line Joe Moore finalists, players are getting all-star invites. It just comes with success and is a direct reflection of the teams effort, and the results of a good season and team. It’s what happens when you have a lot of people working their tail off!”

He was also asked, if he had made any decision on his future. His answer, simple and to the point. “No decision’s been made yet!”

All that said, many surrounding the Florida program, believe Napier is the next Head Gator. In fact, one Florida Gator insider believes Napier may be named UF’s head coach as soon as Sunday, or Monday. (per a Saturday Down South report)

Napier has led the Cajuns to a 38-11 overall record since his arrival in 2018. The Cajuns have won the Sun Belt West Title every season with Napier at the helm. The Cajuns will play for the SBC Championship on December 4th at Cajun Field, looking for the first outright conference championship.