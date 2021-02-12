Coach Landaiche on Ponchatoula’s undefeated regular season: “I couldn’t be any prouder”

PONCHATOULA, La. — “They went last year, and we felt how it was to lose and they hated it and said it would never happen again,” says Ponchatoula Girls Head Basketball Coach Patricia Landaiche.

Since losing to Ouachita Parish in the Semi-Final round of the Class 5A playoffs last season, that’s been the case for the Ponchatoula Girls’ Basketball team.

“I’ve told them it’s going to be hard to be undefeated and go all the way, but the other night I was like ladies I think we’ve got a chance to do this,” says Coach Landaiche.

Wednesday night, the Lady Wave defeated Fontainebleau, 85-47 to improve to 28-0.

The first undefeated regular season in program history.

The final win coming without Senior leader Amoura Graves on the floor, but one she was still happy to share with her teammates.

“Especially with this team, our bond that we have is like none other, so being a part of this is special and means a lot to me,” says Ponchatoula Senior Amoura Graves.

So, what does it take to finish a high school basketball regular season undefeated?

Ask Head Coach Patricia Landaiche she’ll tell you her roster, which is talented from top to bottom, and her coaching staff.

“I have 4 assistant coaches and so we all have our own role, and we get together and we collaborate about what we are going to do. What our defensive scheme is, what we are going to do offensively, and I value each one of my coaches,” says Coach Landaiche.

A perfect recipe for a perfect regular season.

One played during a pandemic where nothing is guaranteed.

“Just to have the opportunity is really a blessing,” says Ponchatoula Junior Jaylee Womack.

“We talked to them about it from day one, about your season can end at any minute. So, embrace it and go full speed no matter what and the girls, they’ve risen to the occasion and I couldn’t be any prouder,” says Coach Landaiche.