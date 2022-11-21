BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — First-year LSU head football coach Brian Kelly continues a successful inaugural season with the Tigers as they improved to 9-2 overall (6-1 SEC) with a 41-10 win over UAB in Tiger Stadium on Saturday.

No. 6 LSU will close out its regular-season schedule against Texas A&M (4-7, 1-6) in College Station on Saturday before turning attention toward No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta on Dec. 3.

But before they do, Coach Kelly says there is still work to do and that the Aggies will “play their absolute best against us.”

Watch the entire press conference in the WGNO Sports media player below:

Kickoff for LSU at Texas A&M is set for 6 p.m.