BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — A rare moment for LSU (1-1) at Tiger Stadium – the Tigers are underdogs to Mississippi State (2-0).



State is favored by two.

LSU’s running game gets a lift. John Emery, who has sat for the first two games of the season, will play.



“Let’s be careful. He’s been out for a while,” said first-year Tigers head coach Brian Kelly, who picked up his first win at LSU on Saturday. To put a lot of expectations on him in the first game, we certainly can’t do that.

“We have other backs that have done really well, but he will be part of the mix,” he continued. “Make no mistake about it, we have seen his capibilities in camp. We have kept him active within our rotations. He’s ready to play, and we have done that with our mind’s eye toward the SEC competition coming up, so we are excited to get him back.”

Emery, from Destrehan, missed all of 2021.

Kelly has said repeatedly, he cannot say why.