NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A day after fielding questions regarding the validity of rumors linking Willie Fritz with the vacant Georgia Tech job, the seven-year Tulane head coach who has taken the Green Wave to four bowl games in five years said he plans to stay.

On Tuesday morning, a reporter asked Coach Fritz if he planned to still be at Tulane next year, to which he promptly replied, “Yes, I do.”

“We talked about that yesterday, a little bit. I had four or five different deals yesterday and it always came up each time,” he added. “We are locked in, focused, 1-0, winning this ball game. This is a big game this week. Big game.”

The confirmation comes only days after rumors circulated that Fritz could be taking a job with Georgia Tech. This was later dispelled after an announcement Tuesday that the Yellow Jackets would hire their interim head coach Brent Key to take on the position permanently.

Coach Fritz is second all-time in career wins at Tulane with 41, just 14 behind leader Clark Shaughnessy, who coached the Green Wave from 1915-1926.

The Green Wave (10-2) will host No. 22 Central Florida (9-3) for the second time this season after the Golden Knights in a losing effort on Nov. 12 in which Tulane’s defense gave up 336 yards on the ground thanks in large part to Ole Miss transfer quarterback John Rhys Plumlee’s 132.

Following the loss, Tulane snapped then-ranked Cincinnati’s 32-game home win streak to punch their ticket to the conference championship.

Kickoff for Saturday’s AAC title game is set for 3 p.m. at Yulman Stadium. You can watch the live game on WGNO.