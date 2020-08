BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Beloved LSU Gymnastics Head Coach DD Breaux is retiring after more than four decades with the Tigers.

Breaux announced Tuesday that she will be stepping down from her position as head coach but not stepping down from the program.

In a video released on the team’s social media, Breaux says she will continue advocating for the program and LSU.

Many former athletes say her legacy will live on.