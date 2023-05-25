LAKE CHARLES, La. – Nolan Daniel became the eighth different pitcher with a save as the New Orleans Privateers held off the Northwestern State Demons 4-3 on Thursday evening at Joe Miller Ballpark.



The Privateers are now in the tournament’s semi-finals where they will face Nicholls. It was their 35th win of the season.



DECISIONS

Caleb Seroski threw three innings in relief including a four-pitch sixth to get the win. Alex Makarewich took the loss after allowing three runs on eight hits in six innings. Daniel earned the save, his first of the year.



New Orleans entered the ninth leading 4-2 but the Demons staged a quick blitz. Broch Holmes had a pinch-hit home run and Jacob Farrell followed with a double. That brought Daniel into the game and he went through the top of the order for the save.



He induced a ground ball to third off the bat of Jeffery Elkins that kept Holmes at second. Gabe Colaianni’s fly out to right was just deep enough to advance Farrell to third. Then, Michael Dattalo came up and hit a ground ball to the left side.



Jeissy De la Cruz cut it off and got the throw over to first in time to preserve the win and complete half of the wins needed to hoist the Southland Championship.



The Privateers grabbed a quick lead in the first inning on a Mitchell Sanford RBI single but the Demons responded with two runs in the top of the second.



Starter, Tyler LeBlanc kept the Demons quiet from there though and the Privateers scratched a run across to tie it in the fourth when Issac Williams drew a bases loaded walk.



The Privateers went ahead when Kasten Furr singled up the middle off Makarewich. They added what turned out to be a much-needed insurance run when Anthony Herron Jr. drove in Sanford on an RBI double in the seventh.



For the second consecutive year, the Privateers have won the first two games of the tournament. They are looking for their first championship game appearance since 2018.



INSIDE THE BOX

LeBlanc went five innings and struck out five on the night. Seroski threw three innings in the win. Daniel threw just nine pitches in the save with six strikes. Herron, Furr and Jorge Tejeda each had two hits. Tyler Bischke was 1-for-4 with a double. Williams drew two walks and was 1-for-2.



NEXT UP

The Privateers will face Nicholls on Friday at 11 a.m.

{Courtesy: UNO Athletics}