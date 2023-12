The Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic will be played January 3rd thru the 6th at the Alario Center in Westwego. The tournament includes five brackets and 60 teams: Boys national, state, and for the first time ever junior high. And, girls platinum and gold.

Admission is $15. $10 for students with an ID, and students 12 and under.

Follow the tournament on social media @sbprepclassic on x, @sbprepclassic on instagram, and on our website allstatesugarbowlhoops.com.