Clemson Quarterback Trevor Lawrence declaring for NFL draft

FILE – In this Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, file photo, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks for a receiver during the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game against Notre Dame in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco, File)

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has made it official — he’s heading to the NFL.

Lawrence, the 6-foot-6 QB with the power arm and flowing hair, released a video on social media Wednesday announcing he was leaving school and declaring for the NFL draft.

“I really feel like I’m a man now and I’m ready to take on those challenges,” Lawrence said. “Super excited for life ahead. I’m grateful for Clemson and I’m going to miss it.”

Lawrence had said in September he planned to play his junior season, graduate in December and move on to the NFL. However, in October, Lawrence discussed keeping his options open, which included possibly returning for another year of college as discussions of the No. 1 pick intensified between the then winless New York Jets and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars finished 1-15 and have the top pick in the draft and are expected to take Lawrence.

He finished 34-2 in his college career, leading Clemson to three Atlantic Coast Conference titles and the national title after the 2018 season. He finished second in the Heisman Trophy race Tuesday night to Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith.