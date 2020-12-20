Clawing back: Saints down 14, trail Chiefs by five

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 20: Le’Veon Bell #26 of the Kansas City Chiefs is pushed out of bounds by Janoris Jenkins #20 of the New Orleans Saints during the first quarter in the game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 20, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The Saints are closing the gap at the Superdome against the Super Bowl champion Chiefs.

Taysom Hill ran one yard for a touchdown, and a fumbled Kansas City punt rolled out of the end zone for a safety near the end of the first half as the Saints scored 9 straight points to cut into Kansas City’s 14 nothing lead.

Patrick Mahomes threw two early TD passes. He tossed five yards to Tyreek Hill, and one yard to Travis Kelce.

Defenses have dominated the first half.

Mahomes is only 13 of 27 for 121 yards. Drew Brees, making his first start since November 15th, has completed only 5 of 16 passes for 87 yards. But, Brees’ 51 yard completion to Emmanuel Sanders set up the Saints lone touchdown in the second quarter.

The Saints have lost guard Andrus Peat to injury. Will Clapp is playing left guard.

Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson has been the best player on the field in the first half. He has a quarterback sack, and four quarterback hurries.