Clawed: LSU routed at Kentucky

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY – OCTOBER 09: Wan’Dale Robinson #1 of the Kentucky Wildcats celebrates after catching a pass for a touchdown against the LSU Tigers at Kroger Field on October 09, 2021 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

It is a new low for the LSU football program.

The Tigers were manhandled by Kentucky, 42-21 Saturday in Lexington. The 16th ranked Wildcats rushed for 329 yards, averaging 7.3 yards per carry.

Kentucky is 6-0 for the first time since 1950.

Kentucky took a 14-0 lead on a second quarter TD pass from quarterback Will Levis to WanDale Robinson. They coasted from there. Levis threw three TD passes, and rushed for two more.

Ty Davis-Price scored on TD runs of 1 and 2 yards for LSU. Davis-Price rushed 22 times for 147 yards. Max Johnson threw a 41 yard fourth quarter TD pass to Malik Nabors.

LSU, 3-3, lost wide receiver Kayshon Boutte in the fourth quarter to an apparent ankle injury.

