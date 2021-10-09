Clawed: LSU routed at Kentucky

It is a new low for the LSU football program.
The Tigers were manhandled by Kentucky, 42-21 Saturday in Lexington. The 16th ranked Wildcats rushed for 329 yards, averaging 7.3 yards per carry.
Kentucky is 6-0 for the first time since 1950.
Kentucky took a 14-0 lead on a second quarter TD pass from quarterback Will Levis to WanDale Robinson. They coasted from there. Levis threw three TD passes, and rushed for two more.
Ty Davis-Price scored on TD runs of 1 and 2 yards for LSU. Davis-Price rushed 22 times for 147 yards. Max Johnson threw a 41 yard fourth quarter TD pass to Malik Nabors.
LSU, 3-3, lost wide receiver Kayshon Boutte in the fourth quarter to an apparent ankle injury.