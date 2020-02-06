Class act: Newman’s Sutherland signs with Dartmouth

The packed house at Isidore Newman school spoke volumes about the student athlete.

Wide receiver Jarmone Sutherland signed his national letter with Dartmouth. He thanked everyone .. his school .. his coaches .. his trainers .. his staff .. his family.

Well done.

Sutherland had 73 receptions in 2019, for 1,137 yards and 19 touchdowns.

He was the district MVP, and an all state selection.

Sutherland was also the team most valuable player.

He thanked head coach Nelson Stewart.

"Best coach I could ever have," said Sutherland.

