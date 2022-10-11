NEW ORLEANS — Tulane’s Macon Clark and Michael Pratt both earned recognition for their performances following the Green Wave’s 24-9 win over East Carolina on Saturday.

Clark, a senior nickelback from St. Rose, Louisiana, earned Defensive Player of the Week honors from the American Athletic Conference and the Louisiana Sports Writers Association. Pratt, a junior quarterback from Boca Raton, Florida, took home AAC Honor Roll acclaim.

Clark had a game-high nine tackles, including two for loss and a second-half interception on Saturday. Both of the negative-yardage stops came on third down and forced either a punt or a field goal attempt by the visiting Pirates. The interception was a third-down play as well and set up a 42-yard field goal by the Green Wave. Clark led a Tulane effort that limited ECU to a 7-for-19 combined clip on third and fourth down and its lowest scoring output since a six-point showing in the 2019 season opener at NC State.

This is the fourth time in six weeks that Tulane has captured the league’s top defensive honor. Clark won it in Week 1, while linebacker Nick Anderson was victorious in Weeks 3 and 5.

Pratt was incredible, tying his career high with 27 completions and setting a new yardage mark (326) as he registered a pair of touchdown tosses and another on the ground. His first score game on a three-yarder to tight end Tyrick James 42 seconds into the second quarter and his one-yard plunge at the 4:12 mark of the second period gave Tulane a 14-9 halftime lead. His 44-yard strike down the sideline to wideout Duece Watts helped salt the game away for the host Green Wave.

The Green Wave (5-1 overall, 2-0 AAC) is back in action Saturday at USF (1-5, 0-2) for a 3 p.m. kick that will be carried on ESPNU. Beth Mowins (play-by-play), Kirk Morrison (analyst) and Stormy Buonantony (reporter) will call all of the action.

Saturday’s radio call along the Tulane Sports Network from Learfield will begin at 2 p.m. and will conclude roughly 45 minutes following the conclusion of the game. 104.1 The Spot will carry this broadcast. It can also be accessed via the Tulane Athletics and Varsity Network apps (both platforms are free). On satellite radio, the game can be heard on Sirius XM Channel 383 and 973. Corey Gloor (play-by-play), Steve Barrios (analyst) and Maddy Hudak (reporter) will handle that commentary.

*Courtesy Tulane Green Wave Sports Information