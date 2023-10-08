NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The New Orleans Pelicans hosted its annual open practice to the public, before tipping off the preseason Tuesday night versus the Orlando Magic.

Pelicans guard CJ McCollum spoke with the media following practice to discuss the team’s training camp, installing the new offense and thanking fans for attending October 8th’s session.

Click the video for McCollum’s full presser.

