NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Saints defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is always edgy.

He was Wednesday following the second morning of minicamp.

According to the 24-year-old, he was ticked off by what he said was disrespect shown toward him on a show that airs on the NFL Network.

The four-year pro, who was a fourth-round draft pick out of the University of Florida in 2019, went on to say the league and the media did not respect him.

Y’all never said I was the best nickel in the league. I said they that, you don’t say that. Good morning football put two corners ahead of me, a slot corner. Last time I checked Jalen played outside. That don’t put me at number one. They have a team to take care of. 52 guys in the locker room, we will be number one together. We have the number one corner on our team, number one slot corner on our team, numbe one safety on our team. What do we need. I am tired of hearing about what we can and can’t do. Focus on what we can do, uplift us. What can you do? You see it. We have the best defense in the league. We are the only team to pitch a shutout against Tom Brady in 10 years. We are dialed in, in this locker room. C.J. Gardner-Johnson