Cincinnati Bengals give update on QB Joe Burrow’s surgery

Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow reacts as he leaves the field following of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati won 31-20. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

CINCINNATI, Oh. – Cincinnati Bengals’ Rookie Quarterback Joe Burrow had surgery yesterday to repair a torn ACL, MCL, and other structural damage to his left leg he suffered in the Bengals’ Week 11 matchup with Washington.

The team took to Twitter earlier today to announce that Burrow’s surgery was successful:

"Joe Burrow underwent successful surgery yesterday. The procedure went as planned and he is expected to make a complete recovery. Joe will begin the recovery process and we look forward to his return." — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 3, 2020

Burrow had over 2,600 yards passing on the season with 16 total touchdowns.

He was believed to be the favorite for the NFL’s Rookie of the Year honor before his injury.

Early indications from the Bengals organization is that Burrow will be ready for the start of the 2021 football season.