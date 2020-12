MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 14: Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat and Steven Adams #12 of the New Orleans Pelicans tip-off a preseason game at American Airlines Arena on December 14, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the game was played without fans in the arena. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Miami Heat made 16 three point field goals, and shot 50.7 percent for the game on the way to a 111-98 win Christmas day over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Miami led 66-53 at the half. The Pelicans shot 39.7 from the field in the game.

Zion Williamson led New Orleans with 32 points, and 14 rebounds. Brandon Ingram scored 28 points for the Pelicans, 1-1, on the season.

The Heat bench outscored the New Orleans bench 47-21. Goran Dragic had 18 points, 9 assists, and 4 steals off the Miami bench.