Chris Turpin plans on continuing UNO career, after senior season was cut short

Blake Dean said, “I watched him [Turpin] out of high school, he was actually a catcher. Next thing you know he goes to Delgado for a couple years and we get him. I thought he was a sleeper pick the whole time for us.”

From Delgado to UNO, Chris Turpin became on of the Privateers most dependable arms in his first season. The Friday starter led the team with a little over 85 innings pitched, in 15 appearances.

Chris Turpin said, “Don’t do anything different. Save bullets throughout the year know how, when to be throwing hard and kind of take off a couple days just to rest. Having the same routine week in and week out.”

In his second season, UNO was off to a 11-6 start. Then baseball was canceled because of COVID-19.

Turpin said, “I think we were all clicking really well, and it was kind of disappointing what happened, but for me to step up like I did early in the season was big for us.”

Turpin pitched a team-high 23 innings, registering a 2.66 ERA, and 24 strikeouts. Making him the 34th best pitcher in the nation, according to analytics from D1Baseball.com.

Dean said, “He’s a competitor on the mound. Not overpowering stuff 84-87 right around there. Every time he steps out there hes going to compete hes going to compete.”

UNO became the first division one institute in Louisiana to honor scholarship air for all seniors. Turpin plans to cash in on that opportunity.

Turpin said, “Plan is to go back to UNO, start a new degree have another year I guess.”

“It’s awesome. The biggest thing for guys like him is getting degree first, which he’ll get his degree and has the opportunity to a get another one or get a masters. For him he’d be a big piece for us. He’s consistent,” said, Dean.